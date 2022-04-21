Jujutsu Kaisen Pop-Up Reveals the Anime's Dolce & Gabbana Collection

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is at the top of the anime pyramid right now, so you know it is living the high life. From big sales to loyal fans, the series has it all, and that includes the love of Dolce & Gabbana. The luxury brand confirmed it was making a capsule collection inspired by the anime earlier this year, and our first look at its pieces have popped up in Japan at a special shop.

As you can see below, the photos went live the other day as Jujutsu Kaisen x Dolce & Gabbana debuted a pop-up in Japan. The store showcases the collaboration's luxury items for the first time. And if you happen to have the money on hand, this line is looking sleek.

Yuji Itadori's tracksuit looks impossibly comfy, and it has white markings that match the ones Sakuna has. Of course, Dolce & Gabbana has put its logos all over the piece, and you can rest easy knowing this outfit will cost you several thousand dollars out of pocket.

Some of the best outfits in this collection come courtesy of Tone and Nobara. The cursed speech user inspired an athleisure look printed with his seal's pattern. Its jacket also covers part of its wearer's face, so that definitely tracks with the second-year sorcerer. And as for Nobara, her cursed seals are brought to life with a black hoodie and raw-hem denim skirt.

As for Nanami and Gojo, Jujutsu Kaisen fans do know exactly how much the looks will cost them. The former is the most expensive as his luxury suit jacket costs nearly $10,000 USD, and that doesn't even include his pants, shoes, and glasses. Gojo is almost as pricey thanks to his logo'd jacket, but fans can get his Dolce & Gabbana outfit for about ten grand if they shop smart.

Do you like any of these Jujutsu Kaisen outfits now that they've been shown in person? Or would you rather spend your anime budget elsewhere? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.