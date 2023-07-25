Jujutsu Kaisen Is Ready to Sell Nanami's Iconic Glasses

It might go without saying, but Jujutsu Kaisen has some of the coolest characters in shonen right now. From Gojo to Sukuna and Shoko, its sorcerers are a tad intimidating. During the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, this truth was made clear when Yuji met Nanami Kento for the first time, and now one of the character's iconic accessories is being made for fans IRL.

Can you guess what it is? Honestly, it shouldn't be that hard. When you think of Nanami, there is a good chance you think about his striking face and his unique pair of glasses. Now, Bandai is bringing those glasses to life, and you can pre-order them now.

If you did not know, Jujutsu Kaisen has quite the eyewear collection on hand, and now Nanami is about to expand its offerings. Gojo Satoru has released replicas of his glasses through Bandai before, so it is only fair for Nanami to get the same treatment. As you can see here, retailers like Meccha Japan are taking pre-orders for Nanami's glasses, and the stainless steel collectible looks sleek to say the least.

Obviously, this licensed replica is going to be a must-have for fans, so Nanami cosplayers better look into this replica. The Japan-exclusive item is selling a bit higher through international retailers given its import needs, but if you have the funds, these glasses can be nabbed for about $120 USD.

If you have not had the pleasure of seeing Nanami in action, Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 will get you squared away. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now, and season 2 is currently airing new episodes weekly. So if you need more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen collectible? Will you be adding it to your wardrobe? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!