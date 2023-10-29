Jujutsu Kaisen: Disheveled Nanami Is Anime's New Sex Icon

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is rolling through its Shibuya arc, and it is safe to say things have never been tenser. With Gojo Satoru sealed, the balance in Japan has been thrown into chaos, and it has fallen onto our favs to keep the peace. So far, much of Gojo's mentorship work has fallen to Nanami since his sealing, and Jujutsu Kaisen just turned the sorcerer into a full-blown sex icon.

I mean, have you seen Nanami with his hair down? You will understand the hype after seeing it for yourself.

As you can see in the slides below, Nanami has evolved into a new form in Jujutsu Kaisen season two, and the disheveled look is downright sexy. Jujutsu Kaisen has always shown Nanami to be a straight-dressed salary man with slacks and a pressed shirt. However, Shibuya has made the man's hair fall loose, and the protectiveness he's showing to his students has fans going feral... their words, not ours.

Clearly, Nanami has hit a new peak with Jujutsu Kaisen fans, but it comes at a dangerous time. The Shibuya arc is taking zero prisoners, so Nanami's fate is up in the air. If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you best brush up on its story while Nanami is in the zone. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll right now, so for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaiser's latest take on Nanami? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!