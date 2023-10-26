Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Is Bringing in All Might's VA, Kenta Miyake

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has upped the ante in a number of ways thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc. With Suguru Geto's plan in motion, taking Gojo off the playing field thanks to the Prison Realm, there are plenty more villains that are aiming to eliminate Yuji Itadori and his friends. As the battle for cursed supremacy continues, My Hero Academia's one-time symbol of peace will be joining the cast in a very different role than he portrayed as All Might.

While Geto might be the biggest bad of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the Jujutsu Kaisen villain is joined by plenty of antagonists who are aiming to carve out their own place in the world. One of Geto's strongest allies has been Mahito, a villain who has the ability to transform his own body into essentially any form he wants. Before the villains' plan officially went underway, Mahito was responsible for killing Mechamura, giving the supernatural shonen series an unexpected mech battle that resulted in the hero's demise. Geto and Mahito has been shown to have quite a few allies in their war against the regular world, but one major antagonist is set to make his debut in the anime thanks to the voice talents of Kenta Miyake.

Jujutsu Kaisen x My Hero Academia

The villainous Dagon is set to play a big role in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season and it is ironic that one of My Hero Academia's greatest crime fighters is taking on the role. Besides lending his voice to All Might, Miyake also has had big roles in anime franchises such as Baki, Berserk, Fullmetal Alchemist, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Overlord to name a few. Dagon might not be on the same level as Geto, but expect him to make an impact on the students of Jujutsu Tech.

DAGON WILL BE VOICED BY KENTA MIYAKE



VA of All Might in My Hero Academia#JJKSpoilers pic.twitter.com/s7YZzIbGnK — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) October 26, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc recently saw Yuji Itadori fighting against Choso, the blood-slinging villain who wants revenge for the death of his brothers. While the antagonist was able to seemingly claim victory in the brutal battle, it seems as though Choso has some strange problems to deal with as he grapples with memories that have never taken place.

