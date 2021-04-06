Jujutsu Kaisen Takes Over Instagram with Sick Song Cover

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best anime series to drop in the last few years, and fans are keeping an eye on the show following its first season. From its story to its animation, Jujutsu Kaisen rightly wowed fans around the world with its intense action. Now, it seems the show is taking over Instagram's anime fandom, and it is all thanks to one crazy song cover.

The clip can be traced back to TikTok user mina_gf_band, the official profile of Mina from the J-pop band Girlfriend. The musician is known for uploading practice videos and behind-the-scenes clips of band life on Instagram. Of course, she also posts covers online for fans to watch, and her take on Jujutsu Kaisen's first opening has gone viral.

now why did she eat up this bass guitar cover of JJK OP 1 so hard pic.twitter.com/sPc2I4Yu6i — Malik (@LuhEasy) April 4, 2021

As you can see above, Mina has her green bass out in this clip, and she covers "Kaikai Kitan" with expert ease. The bass cover quite literally slaps, and fans have been sharing the clip like craze online. It has racked up more than two million views on Twitter, so Mina has brought some much-deserved attention to Girlfriend with this clip.

If you are not familiar with the group, the J-pop band debuted in 2015 under TV Asahi music. Girlfriend contains four members with backgrounds in J-pop and rock. To date, the group has released three albums with their most recent having dropped in April 2020. If you want to check out more of Mina's videos, you can find her Instagram here, and Jujutsu Kaisen's first season can be binged in full now at Crunchyroll.

What do you think of this bass cover? Does this Jujutsu Kaisen theme rank amongst your favorites list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.