Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Fan-Event for 2021

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's first anime season might have come to a close, but it's clear that the Shonen franchise is far from over as the series announced an upcoming animated film, while also releasing the news that Jujutsu Fest 2021 will be taking place this summer. Though details about the upcoming summer convention are sparse as it stands, we would imagine that this will act as a worthy celebration to the relatively new anime franchise that has been bringing in more fans with each passing day thanks to its anime created by Studio MAPPA and its manga running in Weekly Shonen Jump.

The first season came to a close with the trio of Jujutsu sorcerers in Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara defeating the curses that were vying for yet another finger of the king of the curses, Sukuna, who continues to reside within Yuji's body, granting him insane levels of strength while also threatening the world at large. Though a second season has yet to be confirmed by Studio MAPPA, there is plenty of ground for the television adaptation to cover as the manga continues to spin its wheels in the Weekly Shonen Jump publication. The upcoming film will follow the side story from the manga as well that acted as a prequel to the franchise as a whole.

Twitter User Ducky shared this big update for the anime franchise created by mangaka Gege Akutami, clearly showing that Jujutsu Kaisen is continuing to gain steam as the first season has introduced anime fans to the world of Jujutsu Tech and the cursed beings they tussle with on a regular basis:

A new event for Jujutsu Kaisen titled "Jujutsu Fest 2021" will be held on 13 June 2021. pic.twitter.com/KFsSfPgS4h — Ducky (@IDuckyx) March 30, 2021

Anime as a medium is no stranger to the world of conventions, though the era of COVID-19 has caused a number of them to have to take different approaches in terms of operations. With the likes of Crunchyroll Expo, Funimation Con, and Anime Japan having to take their efforts online, bringing anime fans together digitally, it will be interesting to see if Jujutsu Fest follows a similar route this summer.

Will you try to attend Jujutsu Fest later this summer? What anime series deserve conventions of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu sorcerers.