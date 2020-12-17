Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes New Arc with Several Major Castings

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has been an outstanding hit since its anime debuted, and it seems more fun is to come with the series. It wasn't long ago that fans learned our heroes would be taking part in a joint tournament with students from their sister school, and that event is nearly here. After all, the Kyoto Metropolitan Curse Technical College is ready to make its debut, and fans have learned who will be voicing its rowdy students.

Recently, WSJ_manga got the fandom buzzing when he posted a heads up about casting. It was there fans learned the names of four actors joining the anime, and they will be very familiar with otakus everywhere. You can check out the list of Jujutsu Kaisen characters and cast below:

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

Mechamaru will be voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka while Nishimiya is voiced by Rie Kugimiya. Kamo will be played by Satoshi Hino, and Utahime will be brought to life by Yoko Hikasa.

If these names sound familiar to you, don't be alarmed. Matsuoka is most famous for voicing Kirito in the Japanese dub of Sword Art Online. Kugimiya is famous for voicing Kagura in Gintama while Hino comes from Haikyuu where he plays Dichi. As for Utahime, the star is most for her work in DomeKono as Hine Tachibana.

This casting reveal comes ahead of the second cour of Jujutsu Kaisen, so fans are eager to see the Kyoto students come to life on screen. Studio MAPPA has done an impressive job with the anime so far, and the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc has been hotly anticipated by manga readers since day one. And judging by this casting, the studio will be going all out for this arc!

What do you think about this casting reveal? How hyped are you for more Jujutsu Kaisen?