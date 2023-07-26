Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Episode 4 Stills

Jujutsu Kaisen is back on its top game, and season 2 has barely started. MAPPA Studios returned to the hit series this July and kickstarted season 2 with a look into Gojo's past. We are knee-deep in the throwback arc now, and ahead of a new episode premiere, Jujutsu Kaisen has given us a first look at what's to come.

As you can see below, the first stills of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 are live. The images provide us with a first look at what's on the horizon. That is why Toji Fushiguro is all over these stills, and he is joined by two familiar sorcerers.

Preview for tomorrow's episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2! Are you ready?! 🔥



✨More: https://t.co/c3aX8253Rf pic.twitter.com/T722apunOH — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 26, 2023

Of course, you can see Geto in these shots as the sorcerer in on a warpath. We watched Geto square up to Toji at the end of episode 3 once we learned about the mercenary's work. After killing Riko Amanai, Toji admits to murdering Gojo much to Geto's shock. The reveal kickstarts an intense battle, but as you can see in these stills, Gojo isn't down for the count.

We all knew Gojo made it out of this arc alive as he's kicking in season one of Jujutsu Kaisen. The last we saw him in season two, well – he was not going so hot. It seemed the man was slaughtered by Toji, but we can see him in the stills of episode 4 fighting. Somehow, Toji didn't finish off Gojo like we all suspected, and the blue-eyed sorcerer is about to be out for revenge. So if we were Toji, we'd get out of dodge!

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you should know the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. Season two is dropping new episodes weekly, and the same goes for new chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. So for those needing more details on Gege Akutami's hit series, you can find its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest look at Jujutsu Kaisen? Are you loving its new season so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!