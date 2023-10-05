Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Just Brought Toji Back Better Than Ever

For the number of smart sorcerers we see in Jujutsu Kaisen, a lot of them do dumb things. The anime has proven that over its episodes, and this week really sent home the message. Jujutsu Kaisen season two has fans on their toes courtesy of the Shibuya arc, and the anime just took a wild turn by bringing Toji Fushiguro to life of all people.

Yes, you read that right. The so-called Daddy of Jujutsu is back. Toji has been revived in the anime, and he's eager to shed all kinds of blood now that Gojo is out of the picture.

The whole thing came to light this week as Jujutsu Kaisen honed in on Ogami. The woman was seen in Shibuya with her grandson, and we watched this week as she offered the boy up as a sacrifice. Using her Seance Technique, Ogami was able to turn her grandson into Toji as a way to channel his abilities. This worked well enough until Toji took control of the grandson's body and put his consciousness back in control.

Obviously, Toji is a menace to jujutsu society, and he's now on the loose in Shibuya. Jujutsu Kaisen season two has given fans whiplash with this fighter, and despite his murderous desires, fans are happy to see Toji back in action. The fandom is geeking over Toji's comeback, and you can get a taste of their hype in the slides below.

If you are ready to watch Toji wreak havoc, Jujutsu Kaisen season two is streaming over on Crunchyroll. For more information on Gege Akutami's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about Toji's triumphant return from the dead? Are you enjoying Jujutsu Kaisen season two so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!