Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Unveils Mysterious New Teaser

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you better get to reading. The series is one of the up comers under Shonen Jump, and its supernatural angle has reeled in fans time and time again. This year, the series will be a big boost thanks to a certain anime adaptation, and fans just got another peek at the series ahead of its debut trailer.

Over on Youtube, a short teaser was released for Jujutsu Kaisen. The clip lasts less than a minute, but it gives fans a chance to hear how heroes like Yuuki Itadori will sound on the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, no animation was included in this trailer, but fans can get a feel for the show’s tone. The video, which can be found below, features plenty of red and black shades. The color palate compliments the series’ demonic iconography which comes as no surprise. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen has lots to do with the occult and monsters.

As for the trailer’s audio, fans are given four dialogue samples. The first showcases Yuuki who is played by Junya Enoki. The lead sounds just as strong as you’d expect, but he isn not alone. The other characters featured are Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojou. These three leads are played by Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, and Yuuichi Nakamura respectively.

At this part, fans have yet to see any animation from Jujutsu Kaisen, but the hype for the anime is real. Now, the wait for more details continues as the anime carries on its search for a formal release window.

Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Jujutsu Kaisen was created by mangaka Gege Akutami and released in 2018. Viz Media has brought the series into English, and its official description reads as such: “Yuuji is a genius at track and field. But he has zero interest running around in circles, he’s happy as a clam in the Occult Research Club. Although he’s only in the club for kicks, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life’s about to get really strange in Sugisawa Town #3 High School!”