Jujutsu Kaisen Director Reveals How They Reacted to Joining the Anime

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest shows to come from Japan in the last year or so, and it is ready to take on the world. If you have not seen season one yet, Jujutsu Kaisen blends the best of supernatural and horror together under Gege Akutami's watch. And according to the show's director, he had a little freak out after learning he was selected to oversee the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

The moment was detailed in a recent interview with Crunchyroll as Sunghoo Park spoke with the streaming service. It was there the artist got candid about his job on Jujutsu Kaisen, and he said Mappa approached him about the job before he'd even read the manga.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"I heard about the project when MAPPA’s President Manabu Otsuka asked if I would be interested in it. At that point in time, I had yet to read JUJUTSU KAISEN, but I read through it before giving him my answer. I was really happy to be involved in a Shonen Jump title! I remember shouting, “yes!” in my head at finally landing a long-awaited Jump title," Park explained.

Now, it looks like there is no bigger Jujutsu Kaisen fan than Park. The director is a big fan of the manga, and his love of the series has helped turn the anime into something special. Park's contacts and artistic quirks have turned Jujutsu Kaisen into a must-see event. And of course, fans are wanting even more from Yuji and the gang. That is why Park is expected to help Jujutsu Kaisen's first movie come to life, and all eyes are on season two to see what comes next for our jujutsu-wielding sorcerers.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? You can find the anime's first season streaming on Crunchyroll now. The manga is also available through Shonen Jump's digital vault, and you can read its official synopsis here: "In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

Are you all caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen? Is this anime your favorite work from Park? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.