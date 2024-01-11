Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Yuji's Move Against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a heated new phase of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series is setting up Yuji Itadori's big move against Sukuna! Jujutsu Kaisen has shifted from the end of the Culling Game and into a whole new kind of conflict against Sukuna. After Satoru Gojo's surprising defeat at Sukuna's hands, Yuji and the few surviving sorcerers have banded together with whatever strategies they can attempt to pull off to somehow defeat the King of Curses and save Megumi Fushiguro from his clutches. But it's easier said than done, of course.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been spending the last few chapters following Yuji and Higuruma as they tried to enact their plan to trap Sukuna within Higuruma's Domain Expansion and use the one hit kill of the Executioner's Sword to kill Sukuna and somehow save Megumi from his possession. As the newest chapter of the series sees Higuruma struggling against Sukuna in a real fight, the final moments of the series sees a sacrificial tag team between the two leading to Yuji seemingly being able to use the sword on Sukuna and land that critical blow.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 Cliffhanger Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 sees Sukuna begin to excitedly fight against Higuruma as he realizes that although the sorcerer is inexperienced (only having access to his curse since the start of the Culling Game), he already has the talent to use it on Gojo and Sukuna's level. But as the fight wore on, it was clear that Higuruma was out of his depth against such a powerful foe. As the chapter comes to an end, Sukuna deals a fatal blow to Higuruma and it seems like he's avoided the Executioner's Sword threat as a result.

But as a flashback teases that Higuruma was banking on his death to make his Executioner's Sword stronger, the final moments of the chapter sees Yuji grabbing a surviving fragment of the sword and swiping it towards Sukuna's back at the same time that the Curse is wiping out Higuruma. It's a fraction of a second kind of ending, so it remains to be seen if the hit connects. But if it does, this could end the fight against Sukuna once and for all.

