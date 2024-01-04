Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Drops New Art of Gojo, Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season recently came to an end, but the manga is still going strong and Gege Akutami has new art to prove it.

Jujutsu Kaisen recently brought the Shibuya Incident Arc to a close in its anime adaptation, but the original source material has been making some major headlines as of late. A major part of the anime's second season was focusing on Satoru Gojo and the current predicament he finds himself in thanks to being trapped within the Prison Realm. In the manga however, Gojo has been seen in a wild new situation and creator Gege Akutami recently took the opportunity to place the Jujutsu Tech teacher side by side with the king of curses, Sukuna.

Warning. This article will be diving into spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen post-season two, so be forewarned. In the latest chapters, Gege Akutami has lived up to his reputation of not being afraid to take major players off the board. Thanks to the king of curses taking control of Megumi's body, making the leap from Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo found himself in a tricky situation that he seemingly was unable to survive. Dying during his fight with the cursed king, Gojo's demise shook the foundation of the supernatural shonen series as Satoru was one of those characters that many didn't expect to shed this mortal coil.

Gojo x Sukuna

The Official Jujutsu Kaisen Social Media Account shared the recent iterations of Gojo and Sukuna, as drawn by series creator Gege Akutami. Thanks to taking over Megumi, the king of curses looks quite different from when he was a part of Yuji Itadori. Now that Sukuna has "upgraded", the world of Jujutsu Tech is in some serious trouble in the latest chapters of its manga.

At the latest Jump Festa, Akutami made a startling statement. While the mangaka has hinted that the end is nigh for Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege confirmed that this might have been the last Jump Festa wherein the supernatural shonen series is releasing new chapters. Luckily, there appear to still be some major battles that will fill the shonen's pages before we say farewell to Yuji Itadori and his fellow sorcerers.

