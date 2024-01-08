Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Key Info About Uraume's Reincarnation

Jujutsu Kaisen has been fairly mysterious about Uraume as they were just introduced as Sukuna's support, but the series has fleshed out some more key information about the Cursed Spirit by revealing a big aspect of their reincarnation! Uraume was first introduced to the series as one of the members of the fake Suguru Geto's gang, but it was soon revealed that their real goal was helping Sukuna awaken within Yuji Itadori's body. But as the series continues to flesh out this fighter even further in the newest chapters and episodes, there are still even more questions surrounding the icy foe.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25 has hit shelves in Japan and has revealed some extra details about the characters who are starting to take more of the center stage in those respective chapters. One of these characters is Uraume, and it's been revealed that the person the Curse reincarnated into is named "Shiori Himi" (as noted by @JJK_Mya on X) but it's yet to be revealed as to whether or not this name (or person) will be playing a role in Uraume's future. At the very least, it's one new piece of the puzzle filled in.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen

If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen now that the second season of the anime ended its run last year, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll. Season 3 of the anime has been announced to be in the works, and will be adapting the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami's original manga release. There has yet to be a release date or window for the next season of the series announced as of this writing, unfortunately.

Jujutsu Kaisen is teased as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

