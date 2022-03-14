Jujutsu Kaisen Promo Sets Up Yuta’s Domain Expansion Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for a brand new Domain Expansion, possibly even from Yuta Okkotsu himself, with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami’s original manga series is currently reaching the climax of the first battles within the Sendai Colony as Yuta now finds himself squaring off against the two top players in the colony. He’s been struggling against each of their techniques so far as he has been holding himself back as best he can to hide as many of his true strengths as possible. But that might not be something he can do anymore.

The end of the previous chapter had teased that Yuta would be bringing Rika back to her full power, and like many of the questions raised about his use of the Cursed Spirit in previous chapters there seems to be yet another wrinkle to bringing her back in her full form. The series unfortunately had to delay its newest chapter due to Gege Akutami’s sudden bout of bad health, but the newest promo for Chapter 178 of Jujutsu Kaisen teases that we will be getting to see a new Domain Expansion unleashed in the next chapter. You can check it out below as spotted by @soukatsu_ on Twitter:

The promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 teases that the Sendai Colony fights will indeed reach their climax with the next chapter and drops the interesting tease of “The climax of the Sendai Colony! Who will dominate in the domain expansion…!?” The wording of the promo is vague enough to tease that it could either be Yuta’s own Domain Expansion, but it could also be either Takako Uro or Ryu Ishigori’s Domains instead. With this being such a chaotic fight it’s hard to tell, but seeing Yuta getting a Domain Expansion would be interesting to see.

Given what we learned about Yuta before, he previously didn’t have a Cursed Technique of his own and harnessed that Cursed Energy through his use of Rika. But if he indeed sent Rika off to greener pastures in the past, this new version of Rika that has popped up just might be a technique that he has formed in her place. It would thus mean he would then have access to a Domain Expansion as a result, and teases more of the “full” power that the promo gets at with, “Everything about ‘her’ is laid bare.”

But what do you think? Do you think Yuta now has his own Domain Expansion with Rika? Curious to see what this new Rika of is actually has at her disposal? Who do you think will be the one to actually use the Domain Expansion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!