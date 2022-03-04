Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Yuta’s Next Wild Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen has set the stage for Yuta Okkotsu’s surprise three-way fight with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami’s original manga has kicked off a new phase of the Culling Game as the attention has turned away fro Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro’s progress in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony and is now focusing on Yuta as he makes his way through the ranks of the Sendai Colony. Already taking out two of the highest scoring players in the colony with his first real conflicts, Yuta has quickly found himself a major target.

When the Sendai Colony’s contestants were first introduced, it was revealed that the colony was at a stalemate between the top four sorcerers who all refused to act on one another as they were all just as dangerous. Yuta quickly shook up this dynamic by taking out two of these players in the previous chapters, and was soon attacked by the other two hoping to capitalize on the chaos. With the newest chapter of the series taking this fight to the next level, Yuta now finds himself taking on two of Sendai’s top players at one time.

Chapter 176 of the series picks up after Yuta is attacked by Takako Uro at the end of the previous chapter, and it’s revealed that while she is acting aggressively against him she’s still being very cautious for some reason. At the same time, it’s clear that she was trying to goad him into attacking based on how her Cursed Technique actually works. The two of them shared some banter with one another as Yuta tries to dig into how this revived ancient sorcerer operates, but they’re soon interrupted by the final member of the top four players, Ryo Ishigori.

When he attacks, both Yuta and Takako quickly decide that the only way to move forward is to take out the other two opponents as soon as possible. Given that the stalemate has fallen apart, it only makes sense for each of them to lessen the playing field that much more and take out two powerful fighters right when they have this opportunity. Now with three fighters each out to accomplish their own goals, we’ll soon see whether or not Yuta can make it out of this one unscathed.

What do you think? How are you liking these looks at Yuta's run through the Culling Game? Wondering how the other heroes are faring in the deadly tournament so far?