Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Confirms Release Date with First Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series these days, and it has no plans to stop its roll. In the wake of season one, the anime's team is working hard on the first-ever Jujutsu Kaisen movie. Now, fans have gotten an update on the project, and it comes courtesy of a special poster.

Today, the first poster for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie went live. The key visual was released during a fan-event in over in Japan, and it confirms a key detail about the project. Jujutsu Kaisen will churn out this movie in time for Christmas, so fans can expect it to debut stateside sometime in 2022.

According to the poster, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie will debut on December 24, 2021. The Japanese premiere will bring Yuji and his world back to life, but the movie isn't focused on Sakuna's inheritor. Instead, this prequel will tell the tale of Yuta Okkotsu and the curse that haunts him mercilessly. You can find the prequel's official synopsis below for more details:

"Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem — his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?"

As you'd expect, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are thrilled for the movie, and they hope season two will go live shortly after the feature goes global. In the meantime, the manga is still being published, but there has been a snag. It was announced recently Jujutsu Kaisen is taking an indefinite hiatus as its creator Gege Akutami takes care of some health concerns. The manga is expected to return within a month, but the delay could take longer than that.

What do you think of this first-look at Jujutsu Kaisen's movie? Are you hyped for its debut?