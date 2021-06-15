Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals the Status of the Zenin Clan

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in Shonen Jump these days, and its anime has only elevated its status. The first season brought Yuji Itadori to new fans around the world, and he didn't show up alone. A ton of sorcerers-in-training show up in season one, and the manga just made a big revelation about one of their families.

After all, Maki has had a stone to grind against the Zenin clan for years, and it was just a matter of time before she snapped. If you are caught up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you will know that Maki just got a huge power boost, and she used it to teacher her family a lesson.

(Photo: Shueisha)

By the end of Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter, fans learned just how much damaged Maki did in four chapters. The heroine went on a tear with Mai when they entered the Zenin home, and Maki went even harder when her twin sister sacrificed her life.

With nothing left to hold her back, Maki's full power was unleashed, and she used it to take out the pillars of the Zenin clan. This last chapter saw the heroine kill the clan's leader, and her family's head was beheaded awhile back. And now, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have learned Maki killed everyone in the clan.

Chapter 152 ends with an epilogue confirming that the Zenin clan was truly obliterated by Maki. The girl even went on to hunt those sorcerers down who were not at the compound during her massacre. Six members of the Hei unit and 21 of the Kukuru unit were slaughtered without a trace. Maki appears to have killed the survivors with a weapon imbued with cursed energy, and her whereabouts are still in the air.

With the Zenin clan gone, Maki is the only survivor, and the Jujutsu Headquarters are scrambling over the loss. No decision has been made about removing the family's status, but the Gojo and Kamo clans are in favor. And if a decision isn't passed soon, Maki might force the group's hand.

What do you think of this brutal update on the Zenin Clan? Are you surprised by Maki's quest or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.