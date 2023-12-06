Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 Promo Released: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached the climax of the Shibuya Incident arc as Yuji Itadori is now fighting full force against Mahito, and now we've gotten the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Episode 20! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been shocking fans over the last few weeks as the Shibuya Incident has not only resulted in some of the biggest fights in the anime to date, but also the most crushing losses. Big fan favorite characters have been falling one after another, and fans have been worried to see who could possibly be on the chopping block next.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has already taken out some big names, and now Yuji is fighting at his angriest level yet against Mahito. But the anime is continuing through this next big fight as the Shibuya Incident arc reaches its climax, and that means the series still has some big moments to adapt from Gege Akutami's original manga before Season 2 ends its run this Fall. You can check out the first look at what's next with the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 is titled "Right and Wrong, Part 3" and will be releasing on Thursday, December 7th overseas before being available to stream exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after. With the Shibuya Incident arc now at its climax, you can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

