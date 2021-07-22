Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Yuji A Fem Makeover

✖

Yuji Itadori has helped propel the Shonen series of Jujutsu Kaisen to new heights in both its manga and anime, with plenty of Cosplay being created to honor the heroes and villains of Jujutsu Tech, and one fan has given the anime protagonist a fem makeover with some killer cosplay. The first season of the anime created by Studio MAPPA introduced us to the world created by Gege Akutami, giving us a look into the curses that were threatening humanity along with the students and teachers making up the roster of the Jujutsu sorcerers that were attempting to protect the world.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans rallied behind the creator of the Shonen series when it was revealed that Gege Akutami would be taking a break to focus on their health, with a brief hiatus rolling out for the adventures of Yuji Itadori and his friends in the pages of its manga. Luckily, the series will be returning this summer with new chapters, though Akutami has gone on record that they are thinking of bringing the story to a close in the future. With the events of the manga shocking readers, there are plenty of big battles that have yet to hit the anime series proper, which has yet to confirm that a second season is in the works.

Instagram Cosplayer Miso Toki shared this unique new take on Yuji Itadori, the hero of Jujutsu Kaisen who chowed down on a cursed finger, linking him to the king of the curses in Sukuna, which has granted him some insane power but also has him sharing his body with an insanely evil entity:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tokki 🐰 (@miso_tokki)

Itadori might play a significant role in the first season of the Shonen franchise created by Gege Akutami, but he'll be sitting on the sidelines during the upcoming feature-length film of the series in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will explore the world of curses before Yuji entered the fray. As Jujutsu Kaisen has been making serious waves in the anime world while becoming one of the most popular Shonen series, it doesn't seem as if Itadori and his friends are slowing down any time soon.

What do you think of this unique take on Itadori? Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen's manga to come back this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses.