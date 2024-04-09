Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Frees Gojo From The Prison Realm

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season was one for the record books, as the Shibuya Incident Arc sent ripples in the anime universe. Yuji Itadori and his friends found themselves up a creek without a paddle once their teacher, Satoru Gojo, was placed in the Prison Realm. While Gojo might not have a major role in the third season that will cover the Culling Game, cosplayers are still taking the chance to honor Satoru as he continues to be, arguably, the most popular character to spring from the mind of creator Gege Akutami.

Without diving too much into spoiler territory, Gojo has been an interesting part of the supernatural shonen series following the Shibuya Incident Arc. During several different occasions, Akutami has stated that they are setting the stage for the grand finale, as Jujutsu Kaisen moves toward its end. Luckily, the anime still has some major moments to cover and most likely has several more seasons in its future. Season three has been confirmed to cover the Culling Game, which is a direct result of Suguru Geto unleashing countless curses on the world and making Gojo a prisoner of the alternate universe known as the Prison Realm.

Gojo Is Outside of The Prison Realm With Cosplay

It's no surprise to see that cosplayers are taking the opportunity to try on the look of Satoru Gojo. In countless popularity polls for Jujutsu Kaisen's characters, Gojo has reigned supreme and is routinely described as the fan-favorite amongst both the heroes and villains of the shonen series. Whenever the anime does come to an end, you're sure to see more than a few fans paying tribute to Yuji Itadori's favorite teacher.

While Jujutsu Kaisen's third season has been confirmed, we might be waiting years before we see Jujutsu Tech make a comeback on the small screen. MAPPA continues to have a full plate when it comes to its anime roster, as it continues to work on Bucchigiri, while also working on the likes of Hell's Paradise season two and the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie.

Is Gojo far and away your favorite character to emerge from Jujutsu Kaisen? Do you think we'll see the all-powerful cursed energy wielder make a return in the anime's third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.