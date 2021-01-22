Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows The Duality of Yuji and Sukuna

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2020, following the story of Yuji Itadori entering the world of curses and fighting a wide cadre of supernatural threats, and one fan has managed to capture both Yuji and the demon locked within himself, Sukuna, via some amazing Cosplay. With the anime currently being produced by Studio MAPPA, a whole new audience of fans have been able to jump into the Shonen franchise and witness some of the biggest battles that 2020 has to offer when it comes to anime!

The franchise created by Gege Akutami was already a hit when it came to its run in Weekly Shonen Jump, giving fans some unique characters that stood out among a sea of brawlers introduced in a similar vein. Though characters such as Naruto, Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach, and several other Shonen characters have struggled with inner demons, Yuji's is perhaps one of the most powerful and the dynamic between the human and the "curse" is a unique one. With the first season of the anime still in full swing, releasing on a weekly basis, the popularity of Jujutsu Tech continues to grow as a result!

Instagram Cosplayer Yuujui1127 shared this impressive side-by-side cosplay that gives us a look at Yuji Itadori and the curse that is residing within himself, giving him a serious boost when it comes to eliminating the supernatural threats that are currently looming over the world at large:

Yuji Itadori was tasked with finding all twenty disembodied fingers of Sukuna, ingesting them and their power in order to keep them from the creatures hunting them around the world. Though this journey comes with a price, as Yuji's teacher, Gojo, explains that once Itadori has found all twenty fingers, he will be killed by Jujutsu Tech.

Jujutsu Kaisen had some competition last year when it came to new anime series, with the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Tower of God, and The Great Pretender but it has managed to carve a fanbase out for itself and has become one of the biggest properties currently running thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump!

