Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Gojo Hilariously Cool Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo got a hilarious yet cool makeover with one intriguing cosplay! Satoru Gojo is one of the most popular characters to come out of Gege Akutami's Weekly Shonen Jump series, and that popularity has only ballooned as the series made its anime debut last Fall. As more fans got acquainted to the franchise thanks to its big anime adaptation, even more realized just how Gojo has been situated as the strongest fighter in the series overall. This was even more noticeable when he actually started to use some of that power in the first half of the season.

Gojo not only took off with fans when he removed his blindfold to show off the kinds of power he had been hiding, but his usual blindfolded look was a big hit with fans as well. Now Gojo has gotten an even cooler makeover that's still quite hilarious as artist Low Cost Cosplay shared a, literally, cooler take on the prominent Jujutsu Sorcerer by utilizing some dry ice in a novel way. Check it out below:

Gojo's one of the most crucial characters in Jujutsu Kaisen overall, and fans will soon be able to check him out in action even more when the anime makes its grand return on January 15th. The series took a brief hiatus for the holiday season, but will be returning for Episode 14 of the anime as it prepares to launch the next big arc of the series with the Kyoto Goodwill Event. This new arc introduces not only some returning favorites that fans met during the first half of the season, but will be bringing in several new characters we have yet to meet.

This new arc will also usher in some major new fights and abilities as Yuji and the others quickly realize that the challenges they're facing are more intense than they ever could have expected. Fans definitely want to see more of Gojo during this time, but while he had some shows of strength already, it might be time for the other characters to take center stage of the battles to come.

What did you think of Gojo's power when he put it on display? What are your thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen's first season so far? Excited for it to make its come back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!