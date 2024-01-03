Jujutsu Kaisen Spotlights Gojo vs Sukuna in New Music Video

Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to stay busy. Between its anime and manga, there is always something going on with our favorite sorcerers. Not long ago, Jujutsu Kaisen season two closed, and now all eyes are on the manga's latest showdown. And thanks to a new manga release, Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating by putting Gojo and Sukuna center stage.

As you can see below, the franchise just launched a special promo today, and it comes courtesy of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25. The release is about to hit shelves in Japan, so manga readers are gearing up for the drop. Jujutsu Kaisen chose to celebrate the release with a music video, and it tees up the latest rematch between Gojo and Sukuna.

GOJO vs SUKUNA MANGA MUSIC VIDEO TO PROMOTE JUJUTSU KAISEN VOLUME-25 pic.twitter.com/S7adEziin3 — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) January 3, 2024

The music video is fast paced and begins with a brutal retelling of Sukuna's story up until now. Of course, Gojo follows up the curse with his own story. By the promo's end, the pair are left to duke it out. And if you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you know how this feud ends.

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen did play out this rematch already. Gojo pulls some impressive moves against Sukuna, and he leaves the King of Curses smarting. However, Sukuna pulls a win in the end by dividing time and space. After somehow erasing matter itself, Sukuna bisects Gojo, leaving the white-haired sorcerer in two pieces. As you can imagine, this death took many fans by shock, and Jujutsu Kaisen is still processing the aftermath. Still, there are many who aren't convinced we've seen the last of Gojo. So for now, fans can choose whether or not they want to mourn the sorcerer's death.

If you are not caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen fully, you have plenty of time. The manga is available on the Shonen Jump app, and the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is streaming on Crunchyroll. Son for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen tribute? Do you think Gojo's beef with Sukuna is done? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!