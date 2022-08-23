Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Tragic New Translation Change

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest series in anime, and the manga is working through one of its most intense arcs yet. For those who don't know, the Culling Game has started, and it came right after fans witnessed a massacre. Maki's life was turned upside down when she and her twin sister confronted their clan at last. And now, a translation fix to the arc is twisting a knife through the soccer.

If you did not know, the latest volume of Jujutsu Kaisen is out stateside, and it is a doozy. Volume 17 covers the entirety of the Zenin Massacre, so Maki and Mai are on center stage. For those caught up with the series, they will know the story wraps with Maki killing Naoya after Mai takes out the clan's head at the cost of her life.

Mai's death is still hard for fans to accept, but this new volume makes it worse. After all, there is a line changed during Maki's chat with Naoya. When the prick asks about her heart, Maki says the following: "No, she took it with her."

For readers, they will likely remember the line a little differently. After all, Maki originally said, "No, it was taken from me." The line was a bit vaguer and offered up room for interpretation. Fans could blame the Zenin clan for taking her heart as a child given their stuffy patriarchal views. However, the new line makes it clear Maki's heart was lost after Mai died. Her death took a part of Maki despite their estrangement in recent years. So when she exacts revenge against the Zenin, Maki has no one to hold her back.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Sets Date for Several Big Announcements | Jujutsu Kaisen Star Breaks Down Why Nobara Is One of Anime's Best Heroines | Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Tracks Down Maki's Real-Life Double

Now, the manga has brought Maki to the center stage once more, and her first fight in the Culling Game hasn't been easy. The girl has found herself fighting a curse born from Naoya's lingering hatred. And though Maki killed the man once before, his cursed spirit is giving the hero a run for her money this time around.

What do you think about this translation update? Where do you think Jujutsu Kaisen should take Maki moving forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.