Jujutsu Kaisen Director Celebrates the New Year with Special Art

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's director is celebrating the new year with some special art! Director Sunghoo Park had been busy with Studio MAPPA in 2020 with not only the debut of The God of High School, but with Jujutsu Kaisen just a season later. The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ended the year on a strong note, and more fans than ever are waiting to see what kind of new enemies, allies, fights and powers are coming in the rest of the anime's inaugural season. It's likely going to be a big year for the franchise overall.

To celebrate the start of 2021, Sung Hoo Park shared an adorable sketch of Yuji Itadori. Not only is he celebrating the start of the new year in a dignified way, all of his hilarious reactions and wacky faces are represented here as well in special outfits commemorating the Year of the Ox that kicked off on January 1st. You can check out the illustration below as shared through Studio MAPPA's official Twitter account:

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is still in the middle of its hiatus for the holiday. While there won't be a new episode of the anime until Friday, January 15th, when it does return it will be kicking off a whole new arc. The Kyoto Goodwill Event arc will feature all sorts of interesting new fights, and considering what we have already seen in the first half of the season, the next half is going to explode.

What did you think of the first half of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? Ready to see what the rest of the season holds when it returns later this month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!