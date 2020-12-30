Jujutsu Kaisen Director Shares the Other Web-Comics He Wants to Adapt

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly become one of the best anime to debut in 2020, and much of that success is thanks to Sung Hoo Park. The veteran artist has been a part of the industry for years, and he wowed fans earlier in the year with his take on The God of High School. And as it turns out, Park would love the chance to work on another Korean manga if given the chance.

Recently. ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with Park about his work on Jujutsu Kaisen, and it was there the director discussed his love of Korean manga. In fact, the artist said he would like the chance to work on two specific comics should they ever be adapted into anime, and his picks may surprise you.

"The first one is WEBTOON series Gosu, a story of a martial artist. The other is the comedy I'm a Pet. I like both and I'd like to work on them if I get a chance," Park said.

For those unfamiliar with the titles, Gosu is a hugely popular webtoon created by Ryu Ki Woon and Moon Jung Hoo. The series tells the story of a young man who dedicates his life to avenger his master after the martial artists were betrayed by their own. In order to get close to those who forsook his taste, our hero trains for years, but things go astray when he learns his targets have been killed in his absence.

As for I'm a Pet, Park may be referring to the BL webcomic by the same name. The story tales the story of Zen, a young man who becomes the 'human pet' of his old classmates Seiji. Zen takes up the gig after falling on hard times, and Seiji is busy enough to need some company. But as the pair's strange relationship grows, they find themselves falling for each other in a wacky way.

