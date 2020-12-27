Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes New Arc with Poster, Release Date

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has been a stellar show this year despite all of the noise surrounding it. From production delays to high expectations, the series has managed to overcome the odds and become a hit with audiences worldwide. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to explore a new cour, and a poster is here to hype the 2021 release.

As you can see below, Jujutsu Kaisen is hyping its new arc with artwork dedicated to an upcoming tournament of sorts. No shonen manga is complete without such an arc, and the Kyoto Goodwill Event will check that box for this anime. After all, Yuji Itadori's school has a sister down in Kyoto, and it is time for the pair to take one another on with a tournament.

Jujutsu Kaisen - 2nd Cour

Scheduled for January 15th

The Jujutsu Kaisen artwork shows Yuji to the righthand side as he's joined by Megumi and others. The first-year students are joined at the hip with their seniors who look ready to battle. And to the left, fans can see a line of new fighters who hail from a jujutsu academy in Kyoto.

For manga readers, they will know this arc well as it is the fifth in Jujutsu Kaisen. The tournament begins after the Kyoto students arrive in Tokyo for the event, and things take a turn when Yuji shows up. Gojo is the first to reveal the boy is alive after seemingly dying, so the Tokyo students are taken for a loop. The arc goes on to introduce Kyoto's most powerful jujutsu students before pairing them up for battle. And as you can imagine, Mahito and the gang have some wild plans in store for the tournament once they learn it is taking place under their noses.

