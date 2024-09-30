Jujutsu Kaisen Ending Earns Sendoffs From Shonen Jump's Top Creators

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially come to an end after six years, and the creators of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine have said their goodbyes to the manga series. Gege Akutami's original manga first hit the pages of the magazine back in 2018, and has since become one of the standout action franchises in the magazine overall. As it ends, it's now leaving Shonen Jump in a much different place than when it first began. The series still remaining in the magazine are relatively young in their respective runs, and it's made for an interesting kind of future as we wait to see what the next big thing will be.

With Jujutsu Kaisen officially coming to an end with its latest chapter, Shonen Jump was filled with special goodbye messages from the other creators in the manga. This included not only Gege Akutami sharing a final author's comment, but also tributes from Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono, Blue Box creator Kouji Miura, Sakamoto Days creator Yuto Suzuki, and more. Each of the special messages showcases how big of an impact Jujutsu Kaisen had on fans and other manga creators alike, and you can check them out below as translated by Viz Media.

(Photo: Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori and Shonen Jump - Shueisha)

Shonen Jump's Creators Say Goodbye to Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami – "It's the final chapter! Thank you for all your support! I'll do my best to prepare for the next challenge!"

Blue Box creator Kouji Miura – "The anime starts 10/3! Please check it out. And congratulations to Akutami Sensei!"

Nue's Exorcist creator Kota Kawae – "Congratulations on concluding Jujutsu Kaisen! It was an honor to share the magazine pages with you!"

The Elusive Samurai creator Yusei Matsui – "Well done, Akutami Sensei! I'm sure you have a lot more where that came from, so please return quickly!"

Sakamoto Days creator Yuto Suzuki – "Congratulations for six and a half years of amazing manga! I was captivated every week. It's the coolest manga ever!"

Akane-banashi creator Takamasa Moue – "I look up to you as a super-popular manga creator from the same Digimon generation. A job well done, Akutami Sensei!"

Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono – "Getting Todo into my life has definitely made it much better. My weekly pleasures are disappearing one by one…"

Mission: Yozakura Family creator Hitsuji Gondaira – "I wanted to smell the inside of Jogo's earplugs. Probably a sweet fragrance of earth like bizen pottery."

Astro Royale creator Ken Wakui – "Akutami Sensei! Congratulations on six and a half years! Jump without Jujutsu Kaisen will be quite sad!"

Hima-Ten! creator Genki Ono – "Akutami Sensei, congratulations on an amazing run. It was an honor for me to share the magazine pages with you."

Ichi the Witch writer Osamu Nishi – "It was an honor to watch you running ahead of me. Congratulations on the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen!"

Undead Unluck creator Yoshifumi Tozuka – "I love the expressions, dialogue, and emotions that you created, Akutami-san! Congratulations on six and a half years of amazing work!"

Me & Roboco creator Shuhei Miyazaki – "I was cursed by your awesomeness! Thank you for everything! Idle Transfiguration!"

Witch Watch creator Kenta Shinohara – "Congratulations, Akutami Sensei. Get some rest and please make your way back to Hell St."

What's Next for Shonen Jump?

With Jujutsu Kaisen now over, Shonen Jump is going to be looking for a series that can somehow fill the gap left by it and My Hero Academia, which ended earlier this Summer. It's possible that any one of these creators could reach this new level that these action franchises have reached, but it's still fairly early into all of their runs. It's only been about three years at most for many of these series, and some of them are finally making their anime debuts to take it all to the next level. Jujutsu Kaisen ended without any potential continuation on the time, so it's going to be a clear path to the top from here on out for those remaining in the magazine.