Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Breaks Silence on the Series' Ending

After an impressive run, Jujutsu Kaisen has come to a close. In 2018, the world watched as Gege Akutami began laying out the hit series, and no one saw just how big the series would become. Jujutsu Kaisen is now one of the top-selling titles at Shueisha, but after a six-year run, its story has closed. The final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen went live this week, and now Akutami is breaking his silence on the ambitious finale.

The update comes from Shueisha as the publisher posted a special note from Akutami. The creator posted an author's note addressing Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271, and it was there Akutami asked fans to support him in the future as he posts new works.

"We've reach the end," Akutami shared. "Thank you all for your support!! I'll keep doing my best with my future works."

(Photo: Gege Akutami / Shueisha)

The End of Jujutsu Kaisen

As you can see above, Akutami paired his new note with an illustration of Yuji Itadori. The new art brings our hero to life in full color, and it is nice to see a smile on his face. Despite his scars, Yuji remains one of the most optimistic characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, and that is saying something. Our hero went to hell and back again throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, but he managed to keep his spark.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen has finally come full circle and rewarded Yuji for all his hard work. The manga came to a close this week with chapter 271, and the finale gives Yuji one-on-one time with his friends. Megumi and Nobara are back in the picture, so Team Gojo was reunited even after its leader's death. The reunion felt natural as readers watched Yuji tackle the mission with his friends. From start to finish, the whole ordeal was lighthearted, so Jujutsu Kaisen gave Yuji a break at the very end.

In this latest illustration, Akutami also takes the time to thank fans for helping Jujutsu Kaisen reach a new milestone. The manga has reach 100 million copies in circulation, making it one of the highest-selling manga of all time. Clearly, Jujutsu Kaisen has some a long way from its humble roots, and Akutami is just getting started.

What Should Gege Akutami Do Next?

If you did not realize, Gege stumbled upon Jujutsu Kaisen relatively quickly in his career. The manga artist began working as a pro in 2014 when he posted a oneshot under Shueisha. From there, Akutami posted two more oneshots before he crafted his pitch for Jujutsu Kaisen. The series posted its draft in 2017 under Jump Giga before Jujutsu Kaisen was coined as the story's official name. The title made its debut in 2018, and Jujutsu Kaisen became a hit before long.

During its six-year run, Jujutsu Kaisen became a focal piece of the manga fandom. Akutami navigated the unprecedented success with ease despite his short career. Now, it seems like Akutami is eager to move on to new projects. In his new note to fans, Akutami asks fans to continue supporting him as he tackles new works. At this point, no official word has been given about Akutami's next series. You can bet on the artist taking a vacation now that Jujutsu Kaisen is done, but Akutami is hardly ready to retire. The artist will come back swinging before long, and when he does, it will be up to fans to show Akutami love.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's ending? Did the finale take you by surprise? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.