Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Teaser Hypes The Best Fight in Culling Game

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The exciting Culling Game Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen will wrap up in Season 4 of the anime, but not before featuring some of the most intense battles in the story. Jujutsu Kaisen is purely a battle action that focuses primarily on high-stakes battle, while the story delves deeper into the power system. However, even for a battle Shonen, Culling Game was insanely intense. It introduces new characters, both allies and enemies, as they are all forced into participating in the deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. Several characters, including Yuta Okkotsu and Kinji Hakari, were put in the limelight, and while the arc had many exciting moments, the fight against Kenjaku was by far the best.

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Kenjaku is the name of the ancient curse user who took over Suguru Geto’s body and ended up with his technique. For over a thousand years, the villain has survived by leaping into one body after another, which is why he has a countless number of techniques under his belt. As someone who orchestrated the Shibuya Incident and the Culling Game, Kenjaku has been the sorcerers’ primary target for a while. Not to mention that the Prison Realm with Satoru Gojo sealed inside it was also in his possession. So far, Kenjaku has played the role of a mastermind, but he was forced into action during the middle of the Culling Game, proving once again why he shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Drops First Look at Yuki and Choso Vs. Kenjaku

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Following the Shibuya Incident Arc, joined hands with the sorcerers and tried to find a way to free Gojo from the Prison Realm. As a special-grade sorcerer, she has the most raw and unbeatable technique called Star Rage, which allows her to add virtual mass to herself and her Shikigami, Garuda. However, her ability is a lot more impressive than it sounds, since she is also capable enough of creating a destructive black hole, often believed to pose a major threat to the planet itself.

Not only that, but at least up until the Culling Game, Choso was by far the best user of the legendary Blood Manipulation Technique. Their team-up was extraordinary on so many levels, but the villain was still a force to be reckoned with. The fight doesn’t last long, and the story doesn’t allow the emotional moment to linger with all the fights and plot twists happening all around Tokyo.

Needless to say, it can still be considered the best fight in the arc, not only because of the characters’ abilities but also the clash of ideologies between Yuki and Kenjaku. While Yuki wanted humans to find a way to evolve beyond the curses or break the cycle completely, Kenjaku aimed to find all human possibilities by causing chaos and conflict. Unlike Yuki, who strived for an era of peace, Kenjaku wanted to lead the world to a new golden age of Jujutsu. Their philosophies added more depth to the story, making the fight as memorable as it can get.

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