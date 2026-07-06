Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Disappointing Record Could Trouble the Anime Film Industry

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle might just be the biggest anime film ever released. It has broken nearly every record an anime film has achieved, emerging not only as the most successful anime movie of 2025 but also as a film capable of competing with major Hollywood titles. The film was first released in Japan in mid-July before arriving in U.S. theaters two months later, where it continued its run for an extended period. However, a month or two after its theatrical run ended, the film was re-released in theaters across several regions.

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The film’s latest theatrical run was also announced for June 2026 in Japan. With this trend, the movie has set a record for one of the longest theatrical runs for an anime film. However, this extended theatrical release came with a major drawback: no streaming release date for the film. Many anime movies, including a previous Demon Slayer film, arrived on streaming platforms just a few months after their theatrical releases. In contrast, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has set a record by remaining unavailable on streaming platforms for over a year, with its streaming release finally confirmed for July 28. This is a concerning precedent that could encourage the anime film industry to follow suit.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s Streaming Release Record Could Trouble Future Anime Film Schedules

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Though it is great to see an anime film capitalize on its success as much as possible, which could further propel the anime industry into the mainstream, this record is also concerning, especially for future anime films that may follow the same trend. There is little doubt that, following this film’s success, the remaining two movies in the trilogy will likely do the same. This means these films could take even longer to reach full completion. Since Part 2 has not even received a release window yet, it could be pushed even further back, and with another lengthy theatrical run, the final film could arrive much later, with its streaming release also facing a bigger delay.

Meanwhile, seeing how Demon Slayer achieved these numbers, other prospective anime films, including the newly announced Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, could also adopt this strategy. Solo Leveling has emerged as nearly as big a franchise as Demon Slayer in recent years, and if its productions receive extended theatrical runs, it will only take longer for the anime to arrive on streaming platforms and for future seasons to follow. It could become a long wait for Solo Leveling fans, especially considering that the first two seasons were released back to back.

While there is no harm in anime films such as Demon Slayer and Solo Leveling getting extended theatrical runs, delaying their streaming releases also means delaying the arrival of new seasons. It could also encourage other major anime series to follow this format, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, as MAPPA could be inspired to turn the series’ final arc into an anime film, similar to what it nearly did with Attack on Titan. Ultimately, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s success suggests that the anime industry is thriving, but the disappointing consequence is that the availability of new seasons and their streaming releases could be pushed further back, forcing fans to wait even longer for new content from their beloved franchises.

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