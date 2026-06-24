Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Already Spoiled Its Biggest Sukuna Twist (& It’s Right in Front of You)

Warning! Massive spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 to follow! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 has dropped its first major trailer, and with it has already spoiled a major Sukuna twist that gives away how it could all come to an end. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 ended on a huge cliffhanger with the start of the Culling Game, but the next season will be picking up with the second major phase of the arc. But there’s one thing to keep in mind with this arc, however. It’s the second to last arc for Gege Akutami’s manga story overall.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is the beginning of the end, and there are some massive developments that happen with Sukuna that kick off the final battle of the series. This trailer drops one major reveal that already showcases this new Sukuna twist in action, and it’s something that is such a huge spoiler that it could change how fans watch the next season. Read on for the breakdown of how it teases fans right under your nose, but once again there are major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 (and beyond) to follow.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Trailer Already Reveals Sukuna’s Takeover

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The final look that fans get at Yuji with the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 trailer is the biggest giveaway as it’s immediately clear that he no longer has the Sukuna scars right under his eyes. This is because of the second major agreement that Sukuna forced Yuji to comply with earlier in the series. The final shot of the trailer sees Sukuna highlight that deal once more, but it was cut off before fans got to see the second thing that Yuji agreed to. Short answer is that it’s a moment that allows Sukuna to leave Yuji’s body completely.

The biggest development of Jujutsu Kaisen’s penultimate arc is that Sukuna enacts his secret deal with Yuji, and it’s finally reveals why Sukuna had decided to keep Megumi Fushiguro alive all this time. He wants to use Megumi’s body as a new host, and it leads to a confrontation we see heading into the final arc. This is why that one shot of Megumi in the trailer is all the more intense as he’s getting ready to use Mahoraga against a foe he’s terrified of, and ultimately is the final time we see him for a while.

What Does This Mean for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime Future?

Image courtesy of MAPPA

If Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 does end at this point with Sukuna making his move, and Yuji seeing the result of that confrontation with Megumi, then it will perfectly set up the final arc of the anime to come. It raises quite a few questions about what to expect from the finale, however, is whether or not the anime could return for another season in the future. There’s technically enough material for another season, but there are also enough chapters to separate it into two.

It’s even possible for Jujutsu Kaisen to continue with a Season 5 after this point, and then potentially with a final film to wrap it all up with the final fight with Sukuna. It might even be the other way with a new film (as the Shinjuku Showdown Arc has a massive fight that would be perfect for a movie) and then a final TV anime series after. We’ll just have to see how it goes from here.

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