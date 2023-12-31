Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Reveals How One Sorcerer Is Equal to Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen has been working its way through the Shinjuku Showdown against Sukuna with the latest chapters of the series, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has revealed how one Jujutsu Sorcerer is surprisingly equal to Satoru Gojo! Jujutsu Kaisen has shifted from the climax of the Culling Game to a full on fight against Sukuna with the latest chapters of the series. Now that Gojo has fallen, Yuji Itadori and the surviving fighters now need to step up and somehow stop one of history's strongest Curses. But as fans have seen, that's much easier said than done.

It was soon revealed after Gojo's defeat that Yuji and the others' immediate backup plan was to then strike at Sukuna with a team up between Yuji and the newly introduced Hiromi Higuruma. Hoping to take Sukuna to count and use the one-hit kill of Judgeman's Executioner's Sword, the previous chapter of the series saw Higuruma's plan immediately countered as his trial enacted judgement on the cursed tool that Sukuna had been holding instead. But it's not all over just yet.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: How Higuruma Is Equal to Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 picks up shortly after Sukuna tears apart Higuruma's court Domain Expansion, and it's immediately clear to Higuruma that he's out of his depth. He's only had his Jujutsu abilities for a short while, and his experience in combat just isn't enough to stand on the same battlefield as Sukuna. But in a flashback revealing how they came up with this plan, Higuruma explains that if he can somehow use the Executioner's Sword on Sukuna, it would kill Sukuna but keep Megumi Fushiguro safe inside his body.

Higuruma's willing to bet his life on this despite his inexperience, and cutting back to the present day, Higuruma stands strong against Sukuna. The chapter comes to an end as Higuruma is using Domain Amplification on himself. The chapter explains that it's only been two months since he's gotten his abilities, but Higuruma's growth has been on another level. It's gotten Sukuna's attention as he not only sees Higuruma wielding a technique guaranteed to kill, but recognizes him as someone "with talent equal to Satoru Gojo's."

Now it just remains to be seen if Higuruma's fate is going to be the same as Gojo's. How do you feel about this revelation of Higuruma's skill? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!