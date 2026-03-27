Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season Three Finale Is The Best Episode of The Series, According to Fans

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first part of the Culling Game has come to an end, and with it, the third season of the anime adaptation has done the same. Luckily, Studio MAPPA wasted little time confirming that the students of Jujutsu Tech would return, as a fourth season was quickly confirmed following the season three finale. With Suguru Geto’s plan still in motion, Yuta Okkotsu found himself fighting against the strongest villains in the latest installment, capping off the recent season with a fight for the ages. Arriving online, fans have decided to rally behind the season three finale, giving the Jujutsu Kaisen episode an award that few tv series receive.

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On IMDb, Jujutsu Kaisen’s “Sendai Colony” hit the ground running with a rating of “9.9 stars out of 10” from anime fans. The MAPPA-produced anime is no stranger to passing the “9” rating milestone on the website, with many of its installments hitting wild heights. In season three, for example, episodes like “Perfect Preparation” and “Tokyo No.1 Colony Part 3” passed the “9.5” threshold, though no episode that aired has hit the same rating as the season three finale. While it is possible that the rating for the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode could go down, as of the writing of this article, “Sendai Colony” remains the most beloved installment of the franchise.

What Made Season Three’s Finale Work So Well?

MAPPA

For those who have not yet had the chance to check out Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season finale, the installment is one big battle royale with Yuta Okkotsu stuck in the middle. First arriving as the protagonist of the prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta had a tragic backstory involving his childhood love dying before his eyes. Resurrected as a cursed Shinigami that follows Yuta around, Rika appears bigger than ever in the latest episode to aid her beloved within the Culling Game. With three distinct villains harboring unique powers of their own, Yuta had his hands full juggling the fights that were thrown his way.

Ultimately, Yuta manages to squeek out a victory, but without taking some serious hits along the way. While anime fans might be waiting some time to see season four hit the small screen, there are some big moments that are waiting to be adapted within the Culling Game’s future. In the final moments of season three, MAPPA shows us quick cuts of what the likes of Megumi, Yuji, Takaba, and Maki are up to, with these characters set to play significant roles in the upcoming season.

On the manga front, Jujutsu Kaisen recently brought its sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, to an end. While we might never return to the supernatural shonen series in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, we still have years of anime episodes ahead of us. Considering the popularity of the shonen franchise, seeing the original series end and the introduction of the sequel to the screen seems like a foregone conclusion.

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen’s season three finale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via IMDb