New Jujutsu Kaisen Director Breaks Silence on Season 4 Change

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is getting a new director as part of a big shake up behind the scenes ahead of the new episodes, and this new director is opening up about their new role in a special message to fans. Jujutsu Kaisen left fans on a big cliffhanger earlier this year with the end of the third season, but quickly confirmed that the anime is now in the works on returning for a fourth season. Adapting the second phase of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga, we’re going to see even more fights soon.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has yet to confirm many of the staff members behind this next wave of episodes, but has revealed that Takeru Sato will be taking over as director for the new season from Shota Goshozono seen with the third season. Sharing a special message with fans, Sato teased the work the team is putting into Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4, “While carrying forward the expressions and possibilities that Jujutsu Kaisen has cultivated over the years, I will devote myself to bringing the series’ appeal to life through animation in the best possible way.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Director Reacts to New Role

Courtesy of Toho Animation

“I have been entrusted with serving as the director of the TV anime Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: Culling Game Arc Part 2,” Sato began in a message to fans shared alongside Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4’s latest trailer. “Every day, I strongly feel the weight of the responsibility that comes with being entrusted with a work filled with tremendous passion, as well as an original story cherished by so many people.” But while Sato feels the responsibility of the new role, he’s had experience with the franchise already as he worked as assistant director in the third season.

“I draw tremendous strength from the passion and accumulated efforts of the staff and cast who have supported Jujutsu Kaisen up to this point,” Sato explained about the experienced staff working on Season 4. “While carrying forward the expressions and possibilities that ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has cultivated over the years, I will devote myself to bringing the series’ appeal to life through animation in the best possible way. The entire staff is working sincerely and earnestly on the production, and I would be delighted if you look forward to it.”

When Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Coming Out?

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is now in production, but has yet to confirm any details about its potential release date as of the time of this writing. With no release window even set as of this time, there’s no telling when we’ll get to see the new episodes. It’s likely that the next season will release sometime next year, so it’s the perfect time to catch up on everything that’s happened in the meantime now streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen ended the third season with only a few fights of the Culling Game revealed, and there are still many others like Maki, Hakari and more who have yet to get into the center of the action. We’ll see all of that in action in this coming season alongside Kenjaku and Sukuna, who are teasing some new and mysterious plans of their own. It’s going to be a wild one worth waiting for.

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