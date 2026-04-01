5 Reasons to Be Excited for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 (Season 3 Finale Cliffhanger Explained)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 ended with a major cliffhanger teasing the future of the Culling Game arc, and the final episode of the season dropped some big teases about what’s coming in the next season. Following the end of the third season, Jujutsu Kaisen quickly confirmed that Season 4 of the anime was now in the works. This fourth season will be picking up right from where it all left off as the anime will be entering the second phase of the Culling Game arc. And that means it will pay off some big set ups.

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But with Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 ending on such a cliffhanger, the final few seconds of the finale offer up some curious images teasing the next phase of the arc. They include some new looks at characters who are going to play a big part later in Season 4, so here’s a breakdown of five of the standout teases from the finale of things we need to keep an eye on in the future episodes. But there’s going to be much more to see in the episodes to come.

5). Kenjaku Enters Phase 2 of the Culling Game

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Kenjaku is seen falling deep into the ocean with Satoru Gojo still sealed within the Prison Realm, and it’s part of the second phase of his plan for the Culling Game. The major connecting factor was the brief moment we saw Kenjaku in the third season walking into a strange boardroom. It was teased through the conversation between Megumi and Reggie that Kenjaku had something bigger in mind for the Culling Game’s true purpose, and was trying to keep more fighters in action the longer the tournament continued.

With this tease bringing Kenjaku back to the spotlight one final time, it’s an emphasis on the fact he’ll be moving into action once more players clear the field. Even more curious is what that means for Gojo and the Prison Realm itself if it’s going to be dropped to the bottom of the ocean too.

4). Maki Enters the Culling Game

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Maki had one of the biggest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and fans continue to hail it as one of the best in the anime’s run overall. It saw her gathering the necessary Cursed Weapons from the Zenin Clan vault that she needed for her part in the Culling Game, and the final episode confirms that she has entered one of the colonies. We’ve yet to see Maki getting into any fights in the actual tournament thus far, and thankfully that’s going to change with Season 4.

Now that she’s much stronger than she ever has been in the series to date, it’s time to see what this new level of power means for her fights against deadly opponents. If this next season can offer the same greatness we had seen before, then this next season is going to really show off with Maki.

3). Yuji and Takaba Are Teaming Up

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One of the more curious teases after Megumi’s fight against Reggie was the mysterious Angel showing up. The final moments of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 reveal that she’s now carrying him away, and Yuji and Takaba are chasing after him. Given that Takaba is one of the most intriguing new characters in the Culling Game with a powerful ability that makes him stronger than Gojo (if he could fully utilize that ability), he and Yuji teaming up together makes for a very intriguing team.

With Megumi caught up in the crossfire, Yuji and Takaba are going to be an intriguing team moving forward. Yuji needs as many allies as he can get through the Culling Game as he can, and a strong fighter like Takaba is going to be playing a big role at potentially saving Megumi’s sister from the tournament. At the very least, this confirms we’re going to see much more of Takaba from now on.

2). Hakari Gets Into First Culling Games Fight

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The first few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 saw Yuji and Megumi trying to recruit Kinji Hakari for help in the Culling Game. He was noted by Yuta as being someone who is much stronger than him, and was previously hailed by Gojo as someone who could help protect Japan in his stead if he were gone. Now after all that build up, we’re finally going to see that strength in action with his first fight in the Culling Game. That also means getting to see whatever his Cursed Technique actually is.

We briefly got to see whatever it could be when Hakari was briefly beating up Yuji during their first confrontation, but Hakari decided to help Yuji and Megumi before things got worse. Now that the Culling Game will put his power into motion, the anime is going to take the chance to show off what kind of power Hakari really has at his disposal.

1). Sukuna’s Planning Something Big

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But the biggest tease of all, by far, is that final glimpse at Sukuna heading into the next season. Sukuna has been biding his time since the end of the Shibuya Incident, and it’s clear that he’s been preparing for some big move to come. As Takako Uro warned Yuta, Sukuna’s a “calamity” that is unlike any of the other strong opponents or curses that he has faced off against before. While we’ve seen some of that power through his possession of Yuji, it’s by far the full scope of his true abilities.

Sukuna is teased to still be much more powerful if he’s fully unleashed, and this first glance at him in the anime really is the start of a much bigger moment for the King of Curses later. But it’s just a matter of when we get to see it all in action now. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!