Jujutsu Kaisen Previews Its Cutest Gojo Merch Yet From Sanrio

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 gave Gojo, the most popular teacher at Jujutsu Tech, some major battles and moments within the run time of the franchise's latest prequel film. With the blindfold-wearing sorcerer set to play a role in the upcoming second season of the anime adaptation, the shonen franchise is teaming up with Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty and Aggretsuko, to help in creating the most adorable plushies created for Gojo to date.

Gojo's role in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was a significant one, and not just because the sorcerer was wearing a different color headband this time around. With the story revolving around the young cursed energy wielder known as Yuta Okkotsu, rather than Yuji Itadori, the prequel film saw Satoru once again taking on the role of mentor as he attempted to mold a new generation of fighters that could combat the supernatural threats. With Gojo having to fight against his former best friend Seto, who became a villain in an attempt to wipe all non-cused energy users from the face of the Earth, the movie gave us some of Satoru's biggest moments in the franchise to date.

Twitter User Kaikaikitan shared the new crossover merchandise between Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo and Sanrio, with new plushies set to arrive to celebrate the big first movie of the Shonen franchise that told the tragic tale of Yuta Okkotsu and will have some major implications for the future of the series:

New Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie x Sanrio Collaboration Plushies! pic.twitter.com/tTKzRDJA5L — shiro (@kaikaikitan) April 28, 2022

While a new movie hasn't been announced as of yet following the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the second season of the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA has been set to arrive next year in 2023. With the manga continuing to tell the tale of Yuji Itadori and his friends as they search for more of Sukuna's cursed fingers, expect some big revelations when the television series return that spawn directly from the prequel movie.

Will you be looking to add these adorable Jujutsu Kaisen plushies to your collection? Do you think any other character from the series will manage to overtake Gojo in the popularity department? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.