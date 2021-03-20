Jujutsu Kaisen's New Episode Has Fans Swooning For Gojo
The latest Jujutsu Kaisen didn't only feature Yuji and his friends' battle against a bevy of new cursed beings that are perhaps the most disturbing that they've ever encountered, it also gives audiences a number of hilarious moments that feature their eccentric teacher, Gojo Satoru. With the blindfolded cursed energy user proving himself to easily be one of the most powerful beings in the Shonen franchise during the finale of the Sister School Event, he is now absent from the proceedings as Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara attempt to find yet another of Sukuna's gnarly fingers.
It's Quite Difficult
How can I not love him— shiro @ Gojo Satoru🤞🏻 (@kaikaikitan) March 20, 2021
pic.twitter.com/tXU5JKIp6L
Now That's Commitment
I’d do anything for Gojo Satoru. Anything. pic.twitter.com/36Bo8kH0jX— annie (@kagshoe) March 20, 2021
Two Moods
jjk! salmon! Warning spoiler
Gojo stan only have 2 moods :— 【 ✉️ : OFF 】 GEGEFESS (@JUJUTSUFESS) March 20, 2021
he is so ew he is
handsome🥵 annoying 🤢 pic.twitter.com/KvgqR10S8N
100 Years You Say?
no bc 2nd year gojo just added a hundred years to my lifespan pic.twitter.com/sbRTDEh6Xs— vielle シ (@pinkusekaii) March 20, 2021
Gojo Is Taking Folks Out
This took me out bro 😭 Gojo wtf pic.twitter.com/LTqSbs11ay— Nara (@NaraaStyle) March 20, 2021
Can You Feel That Jujutsu Fans?
when gojo says "VAIOLINO"
i really feel thatMarch 20, 2021
Did MAPPA Break The Bank?
Gojo Satoru:...— Welcome to JJK Heaven (@kimata014) March 20, 2021
MAPPA Yearly Budget: Yes#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/ulDCtMCJzq
Can This Be Topped?
Okay MAPPA has just been feeding my inner hoe at this point, this so well fvcking animated I am even more hooked srsly my love for this couldn't be topped 😩💕 #JujutsuKaisen #Gojo pic.twitter.com/t1wjLf3TMS— ジョイス 👩🏼🦰 ➐ (@joystvn) March 20, 2021
Gojo Has An Aesthetic
GOJO SATURO LOOKS SO FINE AS ALWAYS!!!!!#呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/Y2ZRRoXfdW— aot spoiler (@into_aot) March 20, 2021