Jujutsu Kaisen's New Episode Has Fans Swooning For Gojo

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen didn't only feature Yuji and his friends' battle against a bevy of new cursed beings that are perhaps the most disturbing that they've ever encountered, it also gives audiences a number of hilarious moments that feature their eccentric teacher, Gojo Satoru. With the blindfolded cursed energy user proving himself to easily be one of the most powerful beings in the Shonen franchise during the finale of the Sister School Event, he is now absent from the proceedings as Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara attempt to find yet another of Sukuna's gnarly fingers.

