Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Expands Gojo's Showdown With Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen is now making its way through the first major fight of the Culling Game arc's grand climax, and the newest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is expanding Satoru Gojo's fight with Sukuna in a surprising new way! The top sorcerer of the past and the strongest sorcerer of the present have finally been challenging one another with the full slate of their respective abilities in the latest chapters of Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga. But for fans thinking that Gojo would have just an easy time against this opponent as the others, it's been a very rude awakening.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been showing off a very intense fight between Gojo and Sukuna with the latest chapters of the series as the two of them have been pushing their respective Cursed Technique uses in new ways in order to get at least a little bit of edge over one another. And while Sukuna's Domain Expansion ultimately was decided to be the stronger of the two in the previous chapters, Gojo's been trying some sneaky techniques to even the odds. But Sukuna's been right there with him using those same tricky moves.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who's Winning Gojo vs. Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 picks up shortly after Gojo tried to make as small of a barrier around his Domain Expansion as possible. It's something he figured out how to do while trapped within the confines of the Prison Realm, and it had put pressure on Sukuna's own active Domain as a result. This ultimately leads to a brief moment where Sukuna is able to break Gojo's outside barrier, but Gojo uses this split second to deal some good damage to Sukuna and wreck his Domain Expansion.

But as the fight continues, the both of them are able to use their Reverse Curse technique to heal their burnt out Cursed Technique abilities as a result of the Domains. As the fight rolls on, Gojo wonders why Sukuna has yet to use any of the summons garnered from the stolen abilities from Megumi Fushiguro's body, and it's become clear that the King of Curses has been holding out using them for a major opening.

It's a tense fight for Gojo where it's not clear whether or not he can actually win, but what do you think of the Gojo and Sukuna fight so far?