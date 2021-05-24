Jujutsu Kaisen Gives Maki a Major Upgrade

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen gave Maki Zenin a major upgrade with the newest chapter of the series, but also took something crucial away. With the start of Kenjaku's Culling Game drawing nearer with each new chapter of the series, Yuji Itadori and his small crew has been taking steps in their own ways to prepare before they're locked into the Culling Game tournament. The previous chapter of the series saw Maki Zenin's version of this preparation as she headed to the Zenin Family's weapons vault, but only came across trouble from her mother and father as the family tried to keep her down.

The cliffhanger from the previous chapter saw that not only was Mai Zenin cut down by their father, but Maki couldn't do anything to stop him either as she was cut through the stomach. But due to Mai's sacrifice, and their nature as twins tying their strength together, Maki ends up getting a huge upgrade as she now not only has access to her Heavenly Restriction strength, but now has cursed energy of her own. She's a complete fighter now.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 149 of the series begins with both Maki and Mai at death's door, and their father left them in a room full of cursed spirits (that the Zenin Family used for training) to die. Rather than let this happen, Mai sacrifices herself to save her sister. Using her cursed technique to craft one final item, a sword for Maki, Mai reveals that as twins the two of them are the two sides of a single coin.

Mai believed that she held her sister back due to her lack of desire for strength, and thus believes that with her sacrifice Maki can grow into the fighter she always desired to be. After this, it's confirmed that Maki now has cursed energy because she no longer needs her glasses to see the threats around. She quickly kills the room full of spirits, and her father confirms that Maki's aura is just much stronger (and even reminiscent of Toji Fushigoro).

She even manages to kill her father with a single strike, and it shows a huge boost of strength and speed compared to the Maki seen in the previous chapter. Now a more determined and fuller Maki is heading into the future, so what do you think? How do you feel about Maki's big upgrade in Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!