Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Maki's Ambitious New Goal

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen released an explosive chapter this week that has yet to settle with fans. The hit series has kept fans on the edge as of late with its focus on the Zenin family and its horrific practices. Maki and Mai were entangled in the mess as their father decided he was finished with his kids. And in the wake of chapter 149, Maki has found a new goal that will change her future in a big way.

The update came not long after Maki and Mai fell to their father in combat, so they were thrown in a pit for curses to devour. The two were gravely injured, and in this final moment, Mai chose to sacrifice herself to spite the clan. In order to save Maki, the younger twin gave her life to heal the eldest while unlocking her access to cursed techniques. Her death gave Maki a new lease on life, and the older girl plans to use her time well.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

After waking up, Maki is able to kill her father with a single strike to the head, and she seems more powerful than ever. Her true potential has been unlocked, and she will not rest until she accomplishes Mai's final task. The younger girl told Maki to destroy everything about the Zenin clan, and that is just what our heroine will do.

Of course, this task is a monumental one, but it has been a long time coming with Jujutsu Kaisen fans. The Zenin clan is known as a major one within the sorcerer community, but its focus on perfection and desire to ostracize those who are different is reprehensible. This kind of behavior prompted Megumi to separate himself from the clan like his father before him. Now, Maki was to take down everyone in the family, and her newfound powers will certainly aid her in that endeavor.

What do think of Maki's new goal? How did this latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter sit with you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.