Jujutsu Kaisen Introduces New Twist to Cursed Techniques

Jujutsu Kaisen introduced a curious new twist to cursed energy with the newest chapter of the series! Cursed Energy and the techniques that spawn from them form the central mysterious core of Gege Akutami's original manga series. We have previously learned that this negative energy morphs spirits into evil beings, and Jujutsu Sorcerers use this negative energy (or more specifically, use their own negativity) to fuel their special techniques. It's why each one is unique to each user. The newest chapter of the series has introduced a new twist to this idea for the way cursed energy is shared and connected.

The newest chapter of the series is a significant one for the Zenin Family as both Maki and Mai had been left for dead after being attacked by their father. But as Mai demonstrates to her sister, and reveals to fans, the cursed energy between the two twins was shared. Their overall power and techniques were counted as one entity among the two of them. This could shake things up for the future.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 149 of the series sees Mai passing on her power to Maki in order to save her big sister's life. Using her Construction ability, she forges a new weapon to pass on all of this to Maki but the counter-effect cost her life. As she explains, twins are less viable for Jujutsu Sorcery. Suffering makes a Jujutsu Sorcerer strong as their negativity fuels that cursed energy, but it doesn't always work the same for twins.

Cursed Techniques treat twins as one entity, so while they can make each other stronger they also make the other significantly weaker. Because Mai didn't want to become strong, Maki could not. Because Mai had a cursed technique, Maki did not. So when she sacrificed herself, it was like removing a limiter on Maki's strength.

Cursed Techniques continue to evolve in the ways they are used, and what they can accomplish, so finding out that two people can be considered one through these techniques is an interesting idea. Maki and Mai are the only twins we have seen thus far, but with the Culling Game approaching, we could very well see a more twisted version of this idea. For example, does this apply to Yuji Itadori's current bond with Sukuna?

This also makes one wonder if Maki has the ability to slip by some of those cursed techniques if she's still considered two people. What do you think? Does this mean Mai's energy is now her own? How do you think this twist on Cursed Techniques could play in the future?