Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Out Sukuna's Bride in New Cliffhanger

Jujutsu Kaisen has put its heroes through a lot, and most of its grief has come courtesy of Sukuna. The character made himself known at the series' start, and the King of Curses continues to waylay our heroes. Creator Gege Akutami made that much clear with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217, but now the manga has debuted someone who is capable of handling the curse.

Who might it be? Well, to Sukuna's chagrin, the person is none other than his future wife. Sukuna met up with Yorozu this week in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and the latter made a deal to marry the King of Curses.

The whole thing came to light as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 checked on Yorozu as the curse has overtaken Tsumiki's body. Sukuna, who is now using Megumi as a host, wants to kill Yorozu as doing so will take out Tsumiki. The girl's death will crush Megumi for good, leaving Sukuna open to control his body for good. As expected, Tsumiki isn't keen on fighting her crush, but she agrees to the bloody duel under a specific condition. If she wins, she gets to marry Sukuna.

"Does that include marriage? I heard you say it!! All right! A binding vow! I'll be your true wife, and I won't allow a mistress. I'll destroy three villages for the ceremony! For entertainment, I'll make a shrunken head of the handsomest boy in each village! And I'll compose a haiku! Now, I'm stoked," Yorozu shares.

As the curse begins their fight with Sukuna, Yorozu does little but talk about marrying the King of Curses. Sukuna can hardly stand the annoyance, but he seems more fed up and angry about the deal. His main focus is on killing Yorozu, but she is more interested in catching Sukuna in a trap.

Of course, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is not finished with this fight, so Yorozu vs Sukuna will continue into April. Fans are eager to see whether Sukuna's bride will get to marry her intended, so only time will unpack those plans. It seems like Sukuna would rather die before marrying Tsumiki's curse, so things are about to get ugly for this duo.

What do you make of this latest Jujutsu Kaisen tease...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.