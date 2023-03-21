Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gets Scary With Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 might currently be in the works for its full return to screens this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, but one awesome cosplay is truly striking fear in the hearts of fans with Sukuna! When Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series first debuted its official anime adaptation a couple of years ago, fans were immediately drawn to the franchise due to how differently it set up the main conflict between the primary protagonist, Yuji Itadori, and the main antagonist, Sukuna the King of Curses. Sharing the same body, there had been a lingering threat over when Sukuna would decide to make his move.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime used the first season of its run to demonstrate how frighting Sukuna could be when taking full control of Yuji’s body, but this is only the beginning of what fans of the anime can expect to see from the foe in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episodes. Now artist kirapika.cos on TikTok can help fans get ready for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 with cool cosplay reminding fans just how scary Sukuna can really be. Check it out:

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 currently does not have a concrete release date set for its new episodes as of this writing, but it will premiere this July in Japan as part of the new wave of anime coming in the Summer 2023 schedule. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be running for two cours of episodes in all, and will be tackling the Gojo’s Past and Shibuya Incident Arcs from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime before the new episodes hit this Summer, you can now check out Jujutsu Kaisen with Crunchyroll.

They tease Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime as such, “Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.”

What are you hoping to see from Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!