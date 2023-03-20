New Gintama Anime Previews Its Jujutsu Kaisen Parody

Gintama is on its way back, and life has never felt so good. It wasn’t long ago the main series came to an end under creator Hideaki Sorachi, but fans have missed the comedy something fierce. This week, reports confirmed Gintama is returning to television soon enough with a spin-off anime. And now, the series has previewed its big Jujutsu Kaisen parody to whet all our appetites.

If you did not catch the news, you should know Gintama is making a comeback. An event in Japan confirmed 3-nen Z-gumi Ginpachi-sensei (Class 3Z Ginpachi-sensei) is getting its own television series. The spin-off, which is based on a light novel involving Sorachi, is itself a play on school-centric series such as Assassination Classroom. And of course, the Gintama anime will riff on other series as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/king_jin_woo/status/1637394675681341442?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

We know Jujutsu Kaisen will be one of these parodied series, and we have the Gintama trailer to thank. The clip houses a brief shot of Ginpachi-sensei in cosplay as Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, and he’s far from alone. He is joined by some Gintama stars to bring Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to life, and the whole thing is kind of brilliant.

Anime fans can expect plenty of more jokes from this Gintama spin-off whenever it comes to television. Sorachi’s original series parodied anything and everything from Dragon Ball to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Now, it is time for Gintama to give his two cents on manga’s new wave of giants. Black Clover was tackled in the mainline manga before Sorachi’s story ended, but other titles like Chainsaw Man haven’t been touched yet.

Now if you are not familiar with Gintama, you definitely have time to catch up on the action comedy. The series debuted in December 2003 and ran through June 2019 after some false finale alarms. The Gintama manga tells the story of Gintoki Sakata, a freelance samurai who travels with his friends to pay rent and survive. The group gets involved in all sorts of wild adventures considering they live in a version of Edo-period Japan that has been overtaken by aliens. And while much of Gintama is played for jokes, Sorachi added a good few endearing moments to keep readers hooked. You can read up on Gintama courtesy of Viz Media in the United States, and its many anime projects are ready to stream on Crunchyroll!

What do you think about this wild Jujutsu Kaisen nod…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.