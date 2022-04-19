Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Anniversary With New Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen is now celebrating its fourth anniversary of running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and has commemorated that and the newest volume release of the manga with a special new promo. Series creator Gege Akutami has had one of the more notable roads to full serialization as after the creator released a special four chapter limited series dubbed Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School (which went on to getting its own feature film years later), it turned out to be so popular that Akutami returned to the magazine not long after with Jujutsu Kaisen as we know it today.

Now that series has been running for four successful years with nearly 200 chapters and 19 volumes under its belt at the time of this writing. With the manga currently making its way through the Culling Game arc and introducing fans to new characters, new fights, and all sorts of new challenges, Shueisha has released a special promo commemorating the release of Volume 19 in Japan along with highlighting the Culling Game so far as part of the celebration for the series’ fourth anniversary. You can check it out below:

As Jujutsu Kaisen celebrates four years of serialization, the franchise is now bigger than ever. Sales of the manga has soared thanks to the release of its official anime adaptation, and the highly anticipated second season is now in the works for a release next year. As for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, the film is still making its way through theaters around the world and breaking all sorts of records along the way. If you’re curious as to what to expect from the movie before checking it out for yourself, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started:

“It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

