One major anime release has been certified fresh with Rotten Tomatoes! Fans of anime and manga have probably noticed just how much bigger the mediums have gotten in just the last few years alone as each new release has been expanded to even more territories around the world. This has been especially noticeable with some of the biggest feature film releases that have not only broken major records with just their original theatrical runs in Japan, but have continued to take that success even further as each one releases in international territories. What helps these matters is that each one has been a huge hit with critics and fans too.

Following Jujutsu Kaisen 0‘s release in domestic theaters earlier this year, the feature film enjoyed a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes for quite a while. Unfortunately that perfect 100% is no longer apt as more reviews for the film have rolled in, but its current standing is not that bad either as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% score with critics (with 40 reviews counted at the time of this writing) and a 98% rating with audiences (with over 2,500 reviews catalogued so far). The official Twitter account for the franchise is celebrating too! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It's official! JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 is Certified Fresh! 🍅 #jjk0movie pic.twitter.com/Em4Tge52B7 — JUJUTSU KAISEN EN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) April 15, 2022

If you’re curious as to what to expect from the movie before checking it out for yourself, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started, “It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently working on its return for Season 2 some time next year, but what do you think? How do you feel about Jujutsu Kaisen 0 being certified fresh with Rotten Tomatoes? What did you think of the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!