Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Cover Art for Volume 19

Jujutsu Kaisen has shared its new cover art for Volume 19 of the manga! Gege Akutami’s original manga series has been enjoying a whole new realm of success following the debut of the anime adaptation over the last two years. Sales of the manga in Japan are far higher than they ever were, and this has continued with each new physical volume release of the series. The manga is now getting ready to release a new volume on shelves in Japan later this Spring, and fans have gotten a preview of what to expect from this next issue from the series’ official Twitter account.

With the newest volume of Jujutsu Kaisen readying for its release in Japan this April, the official Twitter account behind the series has given fans a look at what to expect from Volume 19 with a preview of the volume’s cover art. This next volume will be collecting many of the chapters early on in the Culling Game between Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma, and thus Higuruma has gotten the spotlight as the starring character on the cover this time around. You can check out the cover art for Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 19 below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Volume 19 of Jujutsu Kaisen is hitting Japan fairly soon, there has yet to be any word on its international release as of this writing. Fans in North America just got a hold of Volume 16 earlier this Summer, so it’s going to be quite a while before this one makes it outside of Japan. Serving as one of the first major battles of the Culling Game arc challenging Yuji in a different way, it’s also clear by Higuruma’s time in the series and his focus on the cover that he’ll likely be a very important character moving forward as the Culling Game continues.

The manga had to take a sudden break due to Gege Akutami’s newest bout with illness, but Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime is moving forward in its stead. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is getting ready for its release around the world in just a few days (you can check out ComicBook.com’s full review of the movie here), and a second season of the anime is currently in the works for a release some time in 2023. But what do you think? How do you like the cover art for Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 19? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!