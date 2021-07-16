Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms When it Will Return From Hiatus

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen originally went on hiatus to afford the creator of the series, mangaka Gege Akutami, to recover from health-related issues, and it seems as if the popular Shonen franchise will be returning to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump far sooner than many were originally thinking. Releasing an official statement on their Twitter Account, Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed that the story of Yuji Itadori would be returning later this summer, once again taking readers back into the supernatural world of Jujutsu Tech.

Previously, the official statement that was released by Shonen Jump regarding JuJutsu Kaisen's hiatus read as such:

"Due to the poor physical condition of [Gege Akutami], Jujutsu Kaisen will be absent for some time from the next issue onward. Akutami wanted to continue writing, but after several discussions with the editorial department, it has been decided that it’s better for Akutami to take a break for a certain period of time. We determined it was the best decision for the mangaka to recover their physical condition."

On its Official Twitter Account, Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed that the series would be returning to its pages and continuing the spooky Shonen story that has become one of the biggest anime properties to land within the medium in the past few years:

Great news! Jujutsu Kaisen will resume serialization in Shonen Jump on Sunday, August 1st! https://t.co/9DJsu3AYuE — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 16, 2021

The harsh work schedule for mangakas within the world of anime has been well known throughout the years, as many creators have spent some serious time creating their original stories. Eiichiro Oda for example has been no stranger when it comes to sharing his insane work schedule, as it seems as if the creator of the Straw Hats spends nearly every waking hour working on One Piece. Needless to say, it definitely appears as if some changes have to be made for the benefit of the artists that have given so much to the world of anime.

While a second season for Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be confirmed, a feature-length movie will be diving into the past for the spooky Shonen before Yuji Itadori took the reins of the leading man. Considering the popularity of the series, a season two seems like a foregone conclusion.

